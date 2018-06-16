Eskom’s 0% wage offer off the table after Gordhan’s intervention

Minister Pravin Gordhan convened a meeting with Eskom’s board and management as well as the NUM, Numsa and Solidarity.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom's 0% wage offer is off the table after an intervention by the Department of Public Enterprises.

Minister Pravin Gordhan convened a meeting on Friday with Eskom’s board and management as well as the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and Solidarity.

All parties agreed to negotiate a new wage deal and restore production to prevent further blackouts.

South Africans have been experiencing controlled outages since Thursday with the utility saying this was due to the sabotage of electricity infrastructure to by striking employees.

Workers downed tools over Eskom’s decision to freeze wage increases citing financial difficulties.

On Friday, Eskom announced it has suspended load shedding.

At least 18 people have been arrested in connection with acts of violence and intimidation at the utility's power stations.

However, the NUM’s Livhuwani Mammburu said their members are only taking part in peaceful “lunchtime pickets”.

“Our members are not responsible for any intimidation.”