Eskom’s 0% wage offer off the table after Gordhan’s intervention

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
Go

Eskom’s 0% wage offer off the table after Gordhan’s intervention

Minister Pravin Gordhan convened a meeting with Eskom’s board and management as well as the NUM, Numsa and Solidarity.

FILE: Pravin Gordhan. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Pravin Gordhan. Picture: EWN.
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom's 0% wage offer is off the table after an intervention by the Department of Public Enterprises.

Minister Pravin Gordhan convened a meeting on Friday with Eskom’s board and management as well as the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and Solidarity.

All parties agreed to negotiate a new wage deal and restore production to prevent further blackouts.

South Africans have been experiencing controlled outages since Thursday with the utility saying this was due to the sabotage of electricity infrastructure to by striking employees.

Workers downed tools over Eskom’s decision to freeze wage increases citing financial difficulties.

On Friday, Eskom announced it has suspended load shedding.

At least 18 people have been arrested in connection with acts of violence and intimidation at the utility's power stations.

However, the NUM’s Livhuwani Mammburu said their members are only taking part in peaceful “lunchtime pickets”.

“Our members are not responsible for any intimidation.”

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA