Eskom’s 0% wage offer off the table after Gordhan’s intervention
Minister Pravin Gordhan convened a meeting with Eskom’s board and management as well as the NUM, Numsa and Solidarity.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom's 0% wage offer is off the table after an intervention by the Department of Public Enterprises.
Minister Pravin Gordhan convened a meeting on Friday with Eskom’s board and management as well as the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and Solidarity.
All parties agreed to negotiate a new wage deal and restore production to prevent further blackouts.
South Africans have been experiencing controlled outages since Thursday with the utility saying this was due to the sabotage of electricity infrastructure to by striking employees.
Workers downed tools over Eskom’s decision to freeze wage increases citing financial difficulties.
On Friday, Eskom announced it has suspended load shedding.
At least 18 people have been arrested in connection with acts of violence and intimidation at the utility's power stations.
However, the NUM’s Livhuwani Mammburu said their members are only taking part in peaceful “lunchtime pickets”.
“Our members are not responsible for any intimidation.”
Popular in Business
-
Eskom announces suspension of load shedding
-
#LoadShedding: Will this be a dark weekend for SA?
-
Signs show SA economy is growing - Treasury
-
Brace yourself: Eskom announces round 2 of load shedding
-
Draft law proposes 30% black ownership for mining firms within 5 years
-
AA predicts another fuel price hike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.