DA to hold meeting over Mark Willemse’s resignation

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is set to meet with Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse on Saturday to discuss among other things his resignation.

Willemse was elected by the council after former mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies was removed when DA councillors supported an opposition motion of no confidence.

After refusing to resign, the DA started disciplinary proceedings against Willemse.

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says Willemse contravened Section 2.5 of the DA's federal Constitution.

Under the section, any member is guilty of misconduct if he or she publicly opposes the party's principles or repeatedly opposes published party policies, except in or through the appropriate party structures.

Madikizela said: “Mark clearly contravened [Section] 2.5 of our Constitution that deals with the conduct of our members of the DA and how members of the DA are expected to conduct themselves.”

Willemse has told Eyewitness News he cannot comment on the matter because of the meeting scheduled for later on Saturday.

