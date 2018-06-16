‘Constitution doesn’t need to be amended to expedite land reform’
Vincent Smith also confirmed that parliament’s constitutional review committee received over 980,000 submissions on land expropriation without compensation.
JOHANNESBURG – The Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation’s Inclusive Growth conference has heard that the Constitution doesn’t need to be amended to expedite land reform.
The conference has seen representatives of Government, private sector, civil society, trade unions and business discuss issues such as land reform, economic growth and state capture.
Delegates at this conference divided themselves into groups to discuss issues such as land reform, the Fourth Industrial Revolution and strengthening the state amongst others.
African National Congress Member of Parliament Vincent Smith gave feedback from his session on land reform.
“Section 25 does not need to be amended. In its current form, it’s sufficient to facilitate the land reform project.”
He says the delegates also suggested that a new expropriation bill must be drafted.
“That must deal with the circumstances of compensation or non-compensation as the case might be and once that legislation has been passed by Parliament, residents should take it to Constitution Court.”
