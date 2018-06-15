Woman sought in connection with deadly Mitchells Plain fire

Two girls, aged 6 months and 3 years, died when flame ripped through their wendy house in Colorado Park earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - Mitchells Plain police are searching for a Lentegeur woman in connection with a fire that claimed the lives of two children.

Police believe Tashleema Brandt can assist them in their culpable homicide investigation.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Tashleema is requested to contact the investigating officer Constable Fraser Jordan on 076 250 5246.”

It is alleged the deceased's parents had left them alone at home at the time of the fire.

Police have arrested a 30-year-old male.

