Will ANC pay over R270k to City of JHB or lose property?
The city confirmed on Thursday that it received a settlement offer from the ANC, promising to make the payment.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg has been given until the end of Friday to pay the City of Johannesburg over R270,000 or face having its property at Luthuli House attached.
Last week, the city obtained a writ of execution against the party for its failure to settle the amount.
This followed a failed application by the ANC in the High Court aimed at tabling a motion of no confidence in Mayor Herman Mashaba by secret ballot.
The court found the motion lacked urgency and awarded costs in favour of the city.
The party’s Jolidee Matongo says they will honour that promise.
“We are not worried. Our lawyers and the City’s lawyers are working quite well. The only problem we have is the political leadership is trying to interfere to embarrass the ANC.”
But the City says the proof of the ANC’s commitment to honour the settlement "will be in the pudding".
The metro wants to see the money reflect in its account by close of business on Friday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
