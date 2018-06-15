WC govt outlines housing opportunities plan
The Human Settlements Department officials have met with all 25 municipalities in the province to discuss the recent protests related to land and housing.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Human Settlements Department has various projects in the pipeline that'll provide over 74,000 housing opportunities.
Du Noon, Vrygrond, Hermanus, Mitchells Plain, Parkwood, Ocean View, Gugulethu, and Gansbaai have all been the scenes of violent protests over the past few weeks.
Disgruntled community members, many of whom are backyard dwellers, voiced their frustrations over a lack of housing.
The department has found municipalities don't always allocate housing in line with the housing demand database.
It says it can't prioritise land invaders over those who've been on the housing database for years.
The department adds it can only deliver 18,000 housing opportunities per year.
There are currently various projects underway set to deliver more than 74,000 housing opportunities across the province in the next few years.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
