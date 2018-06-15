WC DA leadership issues ultimatum to defiant Knysna mayor

Mark Willemse was elected by council after former mayor Eleonore Bouw-Spies was removed when DA councillors supported an opposition motion of no confidence.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has given the Knysna mayor one more chance to resign.

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela will on Friday meet with Willemse and the Knysna DA caucus.

After refusing to resign, the DA started disciplinary proceedings against the mayor.

Madikizela says Willemse contravened section 2.5 of the DA's federal constitution.

Under the section, any member is guilty of misconduct if he or she publicly opposes the party's principles or repeatedly opposes published party policies, except in or through the appropriate party structures.

Madikizela says Willemse has a choice.

“I don’t want to pre-empt the engagement that I am going to have with him. But I know exactly what steps I need to take to deal with this matter if he doesn’t want to resign. But I wouldn’t want to talk about that before I actually have that conversation to give him the last chance to resign today.”

Willemse has told Eyewitness News he cannot comment on the matter because of a scheduled meeting on Friday.

