Uhuru Moiloa commits to resolving issues in Eersterust
The Gauteng Human Settlements MEC says he will work on persuading residents to move from Eersterust to access housing which has been built for them in Nellmapius.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa has called on the City of Tshwane to give special attention to certain grievances that can be attended to immediately, including high rates and taxes in Eersterust.
Moiloa has also committed himself to resolving issues in the area, which have led to violent protests.
Several protesters suffered serious injuries, including skull fractures, when more than 20 public order police officers opened fire with rubber bullets during a protest on Wednesday.
A 61-year old man, Arthur Moses, died in his home after inhaling teargas.
Moiloa says he will assess their concerns.
“They think that the coloured community is neglected and to that extent that I sympathise and commit myself to working with them.”
Moiloa says he will also work on persuading residents to move from Eersterust to access housing which has been built for them in Nellmapius.
“I’m going to be working with them to really make them understand that they’ve got to move out of Eersterust if they want to be beneficiaries of the housing programme.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
