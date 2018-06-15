Triathlete Mhlengi Gwala making remarkable progress after attack
Gwala was attacked by three men while cycling in Durban earlier this year.
JOHANNESBURG – Triathlete Mhlengi Gwala says he’s making remarkable progress after he was attacked by criminals who tried to amputate his legs with a handsaw.
He says he’s confident he will make a full recovery by next year latest.
“I’ll start with swimming on Monday... with running I’ll say maybe December. I’m not doing the road cycling as yet, I’m currently cycling indoors, for now, maybe after a month I’ll go to the road and cycle in my bike.”
Three months later, no arrests have been made.
LISTEN: Triathlete Mhlengi Gwala recalls horror saw attack
