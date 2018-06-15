Popular Topics
Triathlete Mhlengi Gwala making remarkable progress after attack

Gwala was attacked by three men while cycling in Durban earlier this year.

South African triathlete Mhlengi Gwala. Picture: facebook.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Triathlete Mhlengi Gwala says he’s making remarkable progress after he was attacked by criminals who tried to amputate his legs with a handsaw.

Gwala was attacked by three men while cycling in Durban earlier this year.

He says he’s confident he will make a full recovery by next year latest.

“I’ll start with swimming on Monday... with running I’ll say maybe December. I’m not doing the road cycling as yet, I’m currently cycling indoors, for now, maybe after a month I’ll go to the road and cycle in my bike.”

Three months later, no arrests have been made.

LISTEN: Triathlete Mhlengi Gwala recalls horror saw attack

