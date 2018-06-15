Sitole asks for time to investigate Malmesbury mosque attack
MPs had asked National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole for information on the mosque attack during Thursday's police committee meeting.
CAPE TOWN - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has asked Members of Parliament to give the police time to investigate the deadly attack at a Malmesbury mosque.
LISTEN: 'Malmesbury mosque attack not a reflection of SA Muslim community'
MPs had asked Sitole for information on the mosque attack during Thursday's police committee meeting.
Sitole said police and the Hawks are prioritising the attack that left two Muslim worshippers dead. The assailant was shot dead by police after he apparently tried to attack officers.
The police's national management was in Parliament to brief the committee on various issues, like procurement.
Sitole said: “There were two deceased who were attacked and killed. One of them was a Somalian and the attacker was also a Somalian. Therefore, the intelligence side was on the scene with the DPCI (Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation).”
The attack comes a month after a similar incident at a Verulam mosque in KwaZulu-Natal which left three people dead.
VIDEO: Malmesbury community shocked by mosque attack
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Eskom implements Stage 1 load shedding due to 'severe constraints'
-
Eskom warns of more load shedding if protests continue
-
Will ANC pay over R270k to City of JHB or lose property?
-
'Things are falling apart' at Eskom amid strike
-
Ipid to take over Kya Sands deadly road crash investigation
-
George mayor in hot water over anti-gay comments
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.