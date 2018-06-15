Sitole asks for time to investigate Malmesbury mosque attack

MPs had asked National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole for information on the mosque attack during Thursday's police committee meeting.

CAPE TOWN - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has asked Members of Parliament to give the police time to investigate the deadly attack at a Malmesbury mosque.

MPs had asked Sitole for information on the mosque attack during Thursday's police committee meeting.

Sitole said police and the Hawks are prioritising the attack that left two Muslim worshippers dead. The assailant was shot dead by police after he apparently tried to attack officers.

The police's national management was in Parliament to brief the committee on various issues, like procurement.

Sitole said: “There were two deceased who were attacked and killed. One of them was a Somalian and the attacker was also a Somalian. Therefore, the intelligence side was on the scene with the DPCI (Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation).”

The attack comes a month after a similar incident at a Verulam mosque in KwaZulu-Natal which left three people dead.

