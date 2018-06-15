Series of violent protests keep Southern Cape police busy
Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie says officers have had their hands full with violent protests in at least three different communities this week.
CAPE TOWN - A series of violent protests in the Southern Cape region have been keeping police on their toes over the past week.
Demonstrations erupted in Qolweni, Plettenberg Bay, Nekkies in Knysna and Smutsville in Sedgefield.
This comes after months of disruptive land and housing protests in communities across the Western Cape - from Gansbaai, Hermanus, Botrivier in the Overberg, to Riebeek Kasteel in the Swartland and several communities in the Cape Metropole.
Southern Cape police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie says officers have had their hands full with violent protests in at least three different communities this week.
Pojie says officers used stun grenades and rubber bullets in Smutsville earlier on Friday after a group of residents tried to erect shacks on vacant land.
“On Friday morning, public unrest occurred in the Smutsville area. People barricaded roads. We arrested seven people in connection with the public violence.”
Officials are also monitoring Nekkies in Knysna after chaos broke out on Thursday.
Pojie says the area is volatile.
Protests erupted in the Qolweni township in Plettenberg Bay on Wednesday.
Seven people were arrested on public violence charges and the area is still being monitored by police.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
