Senior Crime Intelligence officials arrested over fraud, corruption case

It's understood that one of the suspects, a brigadier, fraudulently had an amount of R50,000 paid into her personal account, claiming it was for catering expenses.

PRETORIA – Eyewitness News understands that at least four senior Crime Intelligence officials have been arrested in connection with a case of fraud and corruption.

It’s believed the investigators arrested suspects in the early hours of this morning.

EWN understands that one of the suspects, a brigadier, fraudulently had an amount of R50,000 paid into her personal account, claiming it was for catering expenses.

It’s understood the evidence reveals the funds were then shared among three other police officers, including the major general who signed off on the claim.

EWN revealed two weeks ago that one of the officials is facing an internal disciplinary hearing and had lodged a counter case of unfair labour practice against the South African Police Service.

The four are scheduled to appear in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court today.