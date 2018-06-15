Sanef condemns police brutality during Eersterust protests

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
Go

Sanef condemns police brutality during Eersterust protests

Several protesters suffered serious injuries, including skull fractures, when more than 20 public order police officers opened fire with rubber bullets during a protest on Wednesday.

Picture: Twitter/@SAEditorsForum
Picture: Twitter/@SAEditorsForum
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has condemned what it's labelled police brutality in Eersterust following service delivery protests in the Pretoria township.

Several protesters suffered serious injuries, including skull fractures, when more than 20 public order police officers opened fire with rubber bullets during a protest on Wednesday.

Sixty-one-year-old Arthur Moses died in his home, allegedly after inhaling tear gas.

The Citizen photographer Jacques Nelles was shot with a rubber bullet in the back, while senior reporter Virginia Keppler broke her leg and ankle while running for cover.

Pretoria News reporter Sakhile Ndlazi also took a rubber bullet to the back of his head.

Sanef’s Kate Skinner says journalists must be able to report without fear or favour and in circumstances that protect their safety.

“If journalists are covering service delivery protests, they must be able to do it in a context of safety because you’re not gonna get the stories that we need to put out, particularly in a pre-election and election period.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA