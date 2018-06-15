Sanef condemns police brutality during Eersterust protests
Several protesters suffered serious injuries, including skull fractures, when more than 20 public order police officers opened fire with rubber bullets during a protest on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has condemned what it's labelled police brutality in Eersterust following service delivery protests in the Pretoria township.
Several protesters suffered serious injuries, including skull fractures, when more than 20 public order police officers opened fire with rubber bullets during a protest on Wednesday.
Sixty-one-year-old Arthur Moses died in his home, allegedly after inhaling tear gas.
The Citizen photographer Jacques Nelles was shot with a rubber bullet in the back, while senior reporter Virginia Keppler broke her leg and ankle while running for cover.
Pretoria News reporter Sakhile Ndlazi also took a rubber bullet to the back of his head.
Sanef’s Kate Skinner says journalists must be able to report without fear or favour and in circumstances that protect their safety.
“If journalists are covering service delivery protests, they must be able to do it in a context of safety because you’re not gonna get the stories that we need to put out, particularly in a pre-election and election period.”
Both citizens and journalists must be protected. These are critical elections - journalists must be able to report without fear or favour and in circumstances that protect their safety.— SANEF (@SAEditorsForum) June 15, 2018
SANEF expects that in the lead up to South Africa’s 2019 elections there will be increasing numbers of community protests about lack of service delivery, crime, land and related issues.— SANEF (@SAEditorsForum) June 15, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
