SABC extends public submissions deadline for commissions of inquiry

The public broadcaster announced last month that it had set up two high-level commissions of inquiry to investigate abuse at the corporation.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has extended the deadline for sexual harassment and editorial interference complaints to the 22nd of this month.

The public broadcaster announced last month that it had set up two high-level commissions of inquiry to investigate abuse at the corporation.

Staff members at the SABC, including independent contractors, suppliers and members of the public, were asked to report any incidents.

Acting group chief executive officer Nomsa Philiso says the primary concern is to ensure that the process is inclusive.

Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “For us, it’s a process of healing and cleansing that we need to do. Therefore, we said ‘let us extend the submission date with one week’ which is up to next week Friday, then start with one-on-ones after that.”

WATCH: SABC to launch inquiries into sexual harassment, editorial interference

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)