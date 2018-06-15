Popular Topics
Ramaphosa: State capture has eroded confidence in state institutions

The president was speaking at the inaugural 'Inclusive Growth Conference' in the Drakensberg organised by former President Kgalema Motlanthe’s foundation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at the inaugural “Inclusive Growth Conference” in the Drakensberg organised by former President Kgalema Motlanthe’s foundation on 15 June 2018. Picture: Twitter/@KMotlantheFDN
one hour ago

DRAKENSBERG - President Cyril Ramaphosa concedes several state institutions have been eroded by state capture but he says government is working hard to restore the integrity of these organisations.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the inaugural “Inclusive Growth Conference” in the Drakensberg organised by former President Kgalema Motlanthe’s foundation.

The event will see representatives of government, the private sector, civil society, trade unions and business spend the weekend discussing issues such as land reform, economic growth and state capture.

Institutions such as the Hawks, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and SA Revenue Service (Sars) have been largely seen as compromised organisations in recent months.

Ramaphosa has conceded that some state institutions have been damaged.

“The process of state capture - with all its attendant political, legal and economic consequences - has eroded the capability of several institutions and undermined public confidence and trust.”

But he says government has begun the task of restoring the integrity and capability of several state institutions, saying the organisations must fulfill their mandate without any interference.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

