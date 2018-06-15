Ramaphosa: State capture has eroded confidence in state institutions

The president was speaking at the inaugural 'Inclusive Growth Conference' in the Drakensberg organised by former President Kgalema Motlanthe’s foundation.

DRAKENSBERG - President Cyril Ramaphosa concedes several state institutions have been eroded by state capture but he says government is working hard to restore the integrity of these organisations.

The event will see representatives of government, the private sector, civil society, trade unions and business spend the weekend discussing issues such as land reform, economic growth and state capture.

At the Drakensburg Inclusive Growth Conference organized by the #KgalemaMotlanthe foundation. Government, private sector, civil society, trade unions, business reps will spend weekend discussing issues such as land reform, economic growth and state capture. pic.twitter.com/BtDNboMpvm — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 15, 2018

Institutions such as the Hawks, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and SA Revenue Service (Sars) have been largely seen as compromised organisations in recent months.

Ramaphosa has conceded that some state institutions have been damaged.

“The process of state capture - with all its attendant political, legal and economic consequences - has eroded the capability of several institutions and undermined public confidence and trust.”

But he says government has begun the task of restoring the integrity and capability of several state institutions, saying the organisations must fulfill their mandate without any interference.

KMFInclusiveGrowth Ramaphosa says when hospitals run out of medicine, schools run out of books, that’s a sighn that Institutions are failing people “and I want that to end “ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 15, 2018

