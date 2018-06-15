Police seek public’s help after murder of man in Belhar

Police have confirmed a 42-year-old man was gunned down on Wednesday afternoon on Chestnut Road in Belhar.

CAPE TOWN - Police have appealed to members of the public to come forward with any information related to the murder of a 42-year-old man in Belhar.

The victim is believed to be Goshman Bowman, the bodyguard of alleged underworld kingpin Colin Booysen.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana says no arrests have yet been made.

It has been reported that there were tensions in the area following the shooting that could have been the reason behind the burning of flats in the vicinity.

