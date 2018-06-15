Popular Topics
Police seek public’s help after murder of man in Belhar

Police have confirmed a 42-year-old man was gunned down on Wednesday afternoon on Chestnut Road in Belhar.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
56 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have appealed to members of the public to come forward with any information related to the murder of a 42-year-old man in Belhar.

The victim is believed to be Goshman Bowman, the bodyguard of alleged underworld kingpin Colin Booysen.

Police say the 42-year-old was gunned down on Wednesday afternoon on Chestnut Road.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana says no arrests have yet been made.

It has been reported that there were tensions in the area following the shooting that could have been the reason behind the burning of flats in the vicinity.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

