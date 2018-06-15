Popular Topics
Parliament hands over state capture evidence to Zondo inquiry

House chairperson Cedric Frolick revealed during a budget debate that he handed over volumes of transcripts and other evidence to lead investigator Terence Nombembe.

FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo (fourth from right) briefing the media on the team who will head up the inquiry into state capture. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.
FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo (fourth from right) briefing the media on the team who will head up the inquiry into state capture. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament has handed over more than 1,500 pages of evidence to the Zondo judicial inquiry into state capture.

House chairperson Cedric Frolick revealed during a budget debate last month that he handed over volumes of transcripts and other evidence to lead investigator Terence Nombembe.

Frolick has now in a notice to the National Assembly detailed the extent of the evidence submitted to the Zondo inquiry, which is due to start in August.

He says he responded to a request from Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in April for Parliament to hand over copies of the transcripts of meetings held by portfolio committees investigating allegations of state capture.

The bulk of the evidence handed to the judicial commission of inquiry stems from investigations into Eskom.

This includes testimony from former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe on his controversial R30 million pension payout.

Interviews related to the power supplier's contracts with financial consultancy and advisory firms McKinsey, Regiments Capital and Trillian are also included.

Testimony from former executives and board members as well as former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown and her deputy Ben Martins form part of the bundle.

Parliament has also given the inquiry about 175 pages of evidence from four meetings of its Home Affairs Committee inquiring into the naturalisation of members of the Gupta family.

This includes evidence from former home affairs minister Hlengiwe Mkhize and current minister Malusi Gigaba.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

