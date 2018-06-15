Parliament hands over state capture evidence to Zondo inquiry
House chairperson Cedric Frolick revealed during a budget debate that he handed over volumes of transcripts and other evidence to lead investigator Terence Nombembe.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament has handed over more than 1,500 pages of evidence to the Zondo judicial inquiry into state capture.
House chairperson Cedric Frolick revealed during a budget debate last month that he handed over volumes of transcripts and other evidence to lead investigator Terence Nombembe.
Frolick has now in a notice to the National Assembly detailed the extent of the evidence submitted to the Zondo inquiry, which is due to start in August.
He says he responded to a request from Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in April for Parliament to hand over copies of the transcripts of meetings held by portfolio committees investigating allegations of state capture.
The bulk of the evidence handed to the judicial commission of inquiry stems from investigations into Eskom.
This includes testimony from former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe on his controversial R30 million pension payout.
Interviews related to the power supplier's contracts with financial consultancy and advisory firms McKinsey, Regiments Capital and Trillian are also included.
Testimony from former executives and board members as well as former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown and her deputy Ben Martins form part of the bundle.
Parliament has also given the inquiry about 175 pages of evidence from four meetings of its Home Affairs Committee inquiring into the naturalisation of members of the Gupta family.
This includes evidence from former home affairs minister Hlengiwe Mkhize and current minister Malusi Gigaba.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Brace yourself: Eskom announces round 2 of load shedding
-
Eskom implements Stage 1 load shedding due to 'severe constraints'
-
Eskom warns of more load shedding if protests continue
-
Court declares Eskom strikes unlawful
-
14 South Africans make it into 2018 Forbes Africa under 30 list
-
Will ANC pay over R270k to City of JHB or lose property?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.