-
NGO Women on Farms wins Action for Equity Award
The organisation won the award from the London School of Economics for its work in addressing challenges and inequalities faced by women farmworkers and farmworkers in general.
CAPE TOWN - The NGO Women on Farms has received a prestigious award from the London School of Economics.
On Thursday night, the organisation won the Action for Equity Award for its work in addressing challenges and inequalities faced by women farmworkers and farmworkers in general.
The award not only places the organisation on the international stage of civic organisations, but a portion of R800,000 is given towards the NGO's work.
“The inequalities that women farm workers face must be challenged and MUST end.” - Collette Solomon, Women on Farms - winner of the Action for Equity Award 2018 pic.twitter.com/crojRi36tQ— LSE Inequalities (@LSEInequalities) June 14, 2018
Women on Farms' Colette Solomon says the organisation will benefit immensely from this.
“This will enable us to best see how we can expand and extend our work so that our organisation is able to meet and work with women from other areas.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
