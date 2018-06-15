Motlanthe: SA must address dilemmas of democracy
Former President Kgalema Motlanthe was speaking at the inaugural Inclusive Growth Conference in the Drakensberg-organised by his foundation.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Kgalema Motlanthe says there is a need to address the dilemmas of democracy in the country.
He was speaking at the inaugural Inclusive Growth Conference in the Drakensberg organised by his foundation.
The government, civil society, trade unions and business will spend the weekend discussing issues such as land reform, economic growth and state capture.
Motlanthe says the various stakeholders will use this weekend to discuss how to help government on its path of success.
“This forum seeks to find practical solutions of inclusive growth that moves beyond discourse towards action-oriented endeavours pulled from abstraction to reality.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
