Mosques urged to up security after deadly Malmesbury attack

Two worshippers were fatally stabbed and another two wounded at a mosque in Malmesbury on Thursday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has advised leaders in mosques across the Western Cape to consider beefing up security.

This warning follows a deadly attack at a mosque in Malmesbury on Thursday morning.

Two worshippers were fatally stabbed and another two wounded. The assailant was shot dead after he allegedly tried to attack police officers.

The Hawks have taken over the investigation.

The MJC's Mishka Daries says the need for security is not only because of this attack.

“The Muslim Judicial Council has asked for various Imams and committees of the mosques in the Western Cape that if they are able to beef up security within their specific areas, they need to do so. Not only in light of the latest incident but generally due to the increase in gangsterism and even crime that happens at various mosques.”

Daries says it's the prerogative of leaders at the mosques to decide on security measures.

WATCH: Malmesbury community shocked by mosque attack

