Missing CT girl found alive

CAPE TOWN - Missing 10-year-old girl Mikhulu Makatesi from Khayelitsha has been found alive.

The young girl’s relatives grew worried after she failed to return to her Khayelitsha home.

She was last seen while making her way to school in Mfuleni on Wednesday morning.

She was found on Thursday.