#LoadShedding: Unions probe claims of members sabotaging power supply
Staff members affiliated to the NUM and Numsa marched nationwide on Thursday over demand for a 15% salary increase.
JOHANNESBURG - Unions at the forefront of demonstrations at Eskom say they’re investigating claims that some of their members are sabotaging power supply.
Staff members affiliated to the National Union of Mineworkers and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) marched nationwide on Thursday over demand for a 15% salary increase.
This saw Eskom rollout stage one load shedding, blaming the disgruntled employees who are demanding better pay.
Eskom insists it doesn’t have the money to make that happen, but unions believe their members are being punished for a crisis created by poor management.
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi says there’s no truth in the claims made by Eskom.
“We don’t believe them when they claim our members are responsible for intimidation. Eskom, you’ll recall, that what implicates it in spying… they utilise their resources to spy on their enemies. This is the kind of organisation you’re dealing with. We were not surprised that they would come up with propaganda claiming that our members would intimidate them.”
Meanwhile, the NUM’s Helen Diatile says they have teams on the ground investigating the claims.
“We were trying to manage the issue of the picket that happened at Megawatt Park. At Megawatt Park there wasn’t any intimidation, but there are people on the ground trying to investigate what happened and where.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
