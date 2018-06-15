Popular Topics
[LISTEN] The worst performing shares on JSE in 2018

| Talk Radio 702 host Bruce Whitfield spoke to the deputy chairman at Sasfin Securities David Shapiro on his overview of the worst performing stocks in the market.

JOHANNESBURG – Veteran stockbroker and deputy chairman of Sasfin Securities David Shapiro has published an overview of the worst performing stocks on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) so far this year.

Despite the euphoria in the market over the election of President Cyril Ramaphosa or “Ramaphoria” earlier this year, Shapiro says the slow growth in the country’s economy is clear when looking at the company reports of the top 50 companies listed on the JSE.

Among the worst performers on the JSE included the likes of PSG, Discovery, Capitec Bank, Coronation and Blue Label, and DisChem.

Listen to the audio above for more.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

