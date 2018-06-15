Ipid to take over Kya Sands deadly road crash investigation
An officer allegedly hit four pedestrians yesterday killing all of them instantly.
JOHANNESBURG – Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is expected to take over the investigation into a deadly road accident involving a South African Police Service vehicle in Kya Sands.
An eyewitness says the victims are two women and two children.
She has described what she saw as heartbreaking.
“Very, very heartbroken because you can see that after the police vehicle hit the two mothers and the two kids, the distance that they were thrown apart from each other shows that the police vehicle was traveling at high speed.”
