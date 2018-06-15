HPCSA concerned by increase in bogus doctors across SA

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
Go

HPCSA concerned by increase in bogus doctors across SA

This comes after the arrest of six people posing as doctors during an operation involving the Hawks and HPCSA in Cape Town this week.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
13 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) says it’s experienced an increase in bogus doctors running practices throughout the country.

This comes after the arrest of six people posing as doctors during an operation involving the Hawks and HPCSA in Cape Town this week.

The HPCSA has expressed concern over an apparent spike in bogus doctors popping up across South Africa.

The council’s Eric Mphaphuli says, “We’re working very closely with the community and other stakeholders, including the police, to try and identify these people, and stop them.”

The six suspects were nabbed this week after operations were carried out at various medical practices and private homes in Bellville, Paarl, Khayelitsha, and Philippi.

Officials searched about 15 premises.

Medication, documents and electronic devices were among the items seized.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA