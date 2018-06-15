HPCSA concerned by increase in bogus doctors across SA
This comes after the arrest of six people posing as doctors during an operation involving the Hawks and HPCSA in Cape Town this week.
CAPE TOWN - The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) says it’s experienced an increase in bogus doctors running practices throughout the country.
This comes after the arrest of six people posing as doctors during an operation involving the Hawks and HPCSA in Cape Town this week.
The HPCSA has expressed concern over an apparent spike in bogus doctors popping up across South Africa.
The council’s Eric Mphaphuli says, “We’re working very closely with the community and other stakeholders, including the police, to try and identify these people, and stop them.”
The six suspects were nabbed this week after operations were carried out at various medical practices and private homes in Bellville, Paarl, Khayelitsha, and Philippi.
Officials searched about 15 premises.
Medication, documents and electronic devices were among the items seized.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Brace yourself: Eskom announces round 2 of load shedding
-
Eskom obtains court interdict to stop strike, pickets
-
Eskom implements Stage 1 load shedding due to 'severe constraints'
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 12 June 2018
-
Series of violent protests keep Southern Cape police busy
-
Bail for former acting crime intelligence boss, 3 others
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.