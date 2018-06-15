HPCSA concerned by increase in bogus doctors across SA

This comes after the arrest of six people posing as doctors during an operation involving the Hawks and HPCSA in Cape Town this week.

CAPE TOWN - The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) says it’s experienced an increase in bogus doctors running practices throughout the country.

The HPCSA has expressed concern over an apparent spike in bogus doctors popping up across South Africa.

The council’s Eric Mphaphuli says, “We’re working very closely with the community and other stakeholders, including the police, to try and identify these people, and stop them.”

The six suspects were nabbed this week after operations were carried out at various medical practices and private homes in Bellville, Paarl, Khayelitsha, and Philippi.

Officials searched about 15 premises.

Medication, documents and electronic devices were among the items seized.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)