Heavy rains, strong winds affect thousands in CT

CAPE TOWN - Thousands of people were affected by heavy rains and strong winds on Thursday in the Cape.

Several informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Strand, Langa, Strandfontein, Philippi, Kensington and Atlantis were hit hard by the inclement weather.

The city's disaster risk management unit's Charlotte Powell says: “Approximately 500 structures have been affected. The City’s informal settlements department is making assessments and handing out flood kits. There have also been power outages in Bridgetown and technicians are attending to it. Trees have been uprooted in Kenilworth, Parow and Goodwood and are being attended to.”

