Hawks take over Malmesbury mosque attack probe
Two worshippers were stabbed to death and two others were injured in the attack on Thursday morning.
CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have now taken over the investigation into a deadly knife attack at a Malmesbury mosque.
Two worshippers were stabbed to death and two others were injured in the attack on Thursday morning. The assailant was shot dead by police after he apparently tried to attack officers.
While the police have yet to release further details about the attack, the Somali community board says it has identified the assailant.
VIDEO: Malmesbury community shocked by mosque attack
The board's chairperson Amir Sheikh says the man was a Somali national who previously worked as an informal trader in Bellville.
Sheikh also claims the attacker had a history of mental illness and was on medication at the time of the incident.
“This is confirmed by our provincial office in the Western Cape who knew him, not only recently but even when he was medically fit and selling goods in Bellville.”
This has yet to be confirmed by the Hawks.
Meanwhile, both worshippers killed in the attack were buried according to Muslim rites on Thursday night.
The Hawks’ investigation into the motive behind the attack continues.
The attack comes a month after a separate incident at a mosque in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal where tree men stormed the place of worship, killing one person and injuring others.
LISTEN: 'Malmesbury mosque attack not a reflection of SA Muslim community'
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Eskom implements Stage 1 load shedding due to 'severe constraints'
-
Will ANC pay over R270k to City of JHB or lose property?
-
'Things are falling apart' at Eskom amid strike
-
14 South Africans make it into 2018 Forbes Africa under 30 list
-
Eskom warns of more load shedding if protests continue
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 12 June 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.