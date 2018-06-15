George mayor in hot water over anti-gay comments

During an interview with a local radio station, George Mayor Melvin Naik reportedly said he couldn’t approve a performance by the Boston Gay Men's Chorus due to his Christian beliefs.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will be looking into comments made by George Mayor Melvin Naik about an American choir promoting LGBT-related issues in the town.

During an interview with a local radio station, Naik reportedly said he couldn’t approve a performance by the Boston Gay Men's Chorus due to his Christian beliefs. The choir is set to perform in the town next week.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says the matter will be referred to the party's federal legal commission.

“We promote the inclusion of everyone of all sexual orientations. The freedom of association and freedom of choice are guaranteed in the Constitution, that’s why we are distancing ourselves from that statement and cannot have someone representing the party saying what he said.”

The mayor's “disapproval” of the performance, however, will not affect the event.

In a statement, Naik says although he “holds certain beliefs regarding LGBT people,” it doesn't mean he discriminates against them.

Naik says he hasn't and will not discriminate against anyone based on race, gender, or sexual orientation.

On the George Municipality's Facebook page, it states the Gay Pride Parade next Tuesday is themed “around a message of acceptance and freedom for people to be who they are”.

The Boston Gay Men's Chorus has stated on its Facebook page that it hopes Naik joins other government officials in participating in the parade.

