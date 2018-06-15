George mayor in hot water over anti-gay comments
During an interview with a local radio station, George Mayor Melvin Naik reportedly said he couldn’t approve a performance by the Boston Gay Men's Chorus due to his Christian beliefs.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will be looking into comments made by George Mayor Melvin Naik about an American choir promoting LGBT-related issues in the town.
During an interview with a local radio station, Naik reportedly said he couldn’t approve a performance by the Boston Gay Men's Chorus due to his Christian beliefs. The choir is set to perform in the town next week.
DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says the matter will be referred to the party's federal legal commission.
“We promote the inclusion of everyone of all sexual orientations. The freedom of association and freedom of choice are guaranteed in the Constitution, that’s why we are distancing ourselves from that statement and cannot have someone representing the party saying what he said.”
The mayor's “disapproval” of the performance, however, will not affect the event.
In a statement, Naik says although he “holds certain beliefs regarding LGBT people,” it doesn't mean he discriminates against them.
Naik says he hasn't and will not discriminate against anyone based on race, gender, or sexual orientation.
On the George Municipality's Facebook page, it states the Gay Pride Parade next Tuesday is themed “around a message of acceptance and freedom for people to be who they are”.
The Boston Gay Men's Chorus has stated on its Facebook page that it hopes Naik joins other government officials in participating in the parade.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Will ANC pay over R270k to City of JHB or lose property?
-
Dlamini Zuma: Process underway to determine turnaround strategy in NW
-
Gordhan accuses Moyane of gross dereliction of duty in Makwakwa matter
-
ANC & City of Joburg reach deal to avoid losing Luthuli House property
-
FF Plus says not opposed to land expropriation, but compensate landowners
-
[OPINION] Ramaphoria: Just a honeymoon, or the start of true love?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.