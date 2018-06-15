FS teens accused of rape sent to correctional centres

The boys, aged 13 and 14, appeared at the Thabanchu Magistrates Court on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Five Free State pupils accused of raping their classmate have been sent to correctional centres in the province.

It's understood they gang-raped a grade seven boy in the school toilets this week.

The police's Martin Xuma says they'll be back in court later this month.

“The four boys that are aged 14 have been sent to Kroonstad juvenile correctional facility and the other one who is 13 years old has been sent to the Thabo Mofutsanyane Secure Centre in QwaQwa.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)