FS teens accused of rape sent to correctional centres
The boys, aged 13 and 14, appeared at the Thabanchu Magistrates Court on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Five Free State pupils accused of raping their classmate have been sent to correctional centres in the province.
The boys, aged 13 and 14, appeared at the Thabanchu Magistrates Court on Thursday.
It's understood they gang-raped a grade seven boy in the school toilets this week.
The police's Martin Xuma says they'll be back in court later this month.
“The four boys that are aged 14 have been sent to Kroonstad juvenile correctional facility and the other one who is 13 years old has been sent to the Thabo Mofutsanyane Secure Centre in QwaQwa.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Eskom warns of more load shedding if protests continue
-
Senior Crime Intelligence officials arrested over fraud, corruption case
-
Eskom implements Stage 1 load shedding due to 'severe constraints'
-
George mayor in hot water over anti-gay comments
-
#LoadShedding: Unions probe claims of members sabotaging power supply
-
Will ANC pay over R270k to City of JHB or lose property?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.