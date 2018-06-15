Flood of submissions on land expropriation without compensation

The Constitutional Review Committee will meet next week to decide how to deal with all the submissions, and how it plans to meet the September deadline to report back to the National Assembly.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee has had to secure a boardroom to store the thousands of submissions it’s received so far on land expropriation without compensation.

On Friday, thousands of petitions and submissions were still being delivered to the legislature ahead of the 5pm deadline.

The National Assembly tasked the committee to review Section 25 of the Constitution and consider whether it should be amended to make provision for land expropriation without compensation.

This follows a motion by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in February, which was amended by the African National Congress before being agreed to.

By the close of business on Thursday, the Constitutional Review Committee had received 772,000 written submissions, unprecedented for a parliamentary exercise of this nature.

The initial public comment period was extended by two months to allow more substantive submissions to be made.

The EFF has submitted over 101,000 petitions and the Congress of the People another 25,000 against expropriation without compensation.

Chairperson of the Constitutional Review Committee Vincent Smith says he’s heartened by the response.

“For me, it’s comforting that South Africans have decided to take responsibility for this exercise, so that it’s not something that is dealt with by Parliament, but something that is being dealt with by South Africans.”

The committee will meet next week to decide how to deal with all the submissions, and how it plans to meet the September deadline to report back to the National Assembly.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)