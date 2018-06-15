Eskom warns of more load shedding if protests continue
Workers affiliated to the National Union of Mineworkers and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa had embarked on a one day strike.
CAPE TOWN – Eskom has warned that South Africa's old friend load shedding could be back on Friday if protesting workers continue to sabotage power supply.
The power utility implemented stage 1 load shedding on Thursday night.
Eskom says officials had to take the decision to implement stage 1 load shedding on Thursday because the generation and distribution of power across their network was constrained.
This was due to the acts of sabotage and intimidation amid industrial action by trade union members.
On Thursday, the power utility's Khulu Phasiwe explained why power was switched off in a number of communities.
“Some of our colleagues are deliberately switching off some of our distribution networks and as a result, it’s making things very difficult for us to supply electricity to the affected areas.”
Phasiwe also says one of their employees was attacked by protesters on Thursday.
“There are people who are not part of this industrial action, who are willing and ready to go to work but they’re prohibited and others are being intimidated and at least one of them, from the reports that we have, is already hospitalised after being attacked.”
There were several incidents of road blockades, attacks on staff, and wilful damage to electricity infrastructure.
Eskom also stopped all road coal deliveries for security reasons.
The power stations worst-affected by the industrial action were Hendrina, Camden, Kendal, and Arnot.
