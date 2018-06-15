Eskom obtains court interdict to stop strike, pickets

Despite about 60% of employees returning to work on Friday, acts of violence and intimidation continue.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has obtained a court interdict to stop workers from any further planned strikes or pickets but says the acts of violence have escalated in the past day.

The interdict prevents striking workers from blocking entrances, tripping power stations or intimidating employees, but it appears that this has continued, resulting in another round of load shedding until about 9pm on Friday night.

Labour unions have been at loggerheads with management for weeks now over Eskom’s decision not to increase salaries, citing financial difficulties.

#PowerUpdate: Eskom has obtained a court interdict which essentially prohibits:

- the intimidation of workers and contractors who are not part of the illegal industrial action;

- the highjacking of coal trucks; and

- the sabotaging of Eskom's electricity infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/wM2gERnz8P — Khulu Phasiwe (@KhuluPhasiwe) June 15, 2018



Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says the acts of sabotage started again on Friday morning with generating units being deliberately tripped.

“It has now become even more violent because some people have been hurt already. In one incident police were forced to fire rubber bullets. On Friday morning we received reports that there was an instance where someone was brandishing a gun. So clearly, you now have a situation where we are likely to lose some of our people’s lives.”

#PowerUpdate: Acts of intimidation and sabotage continue today at some of Eskom’s power stations, a move that has begun to threaten the security of power supply. Eskom will continue to provide regular updates about the state of the power system through various media platforms. pic.twitter.com/CPBL4AnPfA — Khulu Phasiwe (@KhuluPhasiwe) June 15, 2018

