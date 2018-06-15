Eskom obtains court interdict to stop strike, pickets

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
Go

Eskom obtains court interdict to stop strike, pickets

Despite about 60% of employees returning to work on Friday, acts of violence and intimidation continue.

FILE: Picture: EWN.
FILE: Picture: EWN.
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has obtained a court interdict to stop workers from any further planned strikes or pickets but says the acts of violence have escalated in the past day.

The interdict prevents striking workers from blocking entrances, tripping power stations or intimidating employees, but it appears that this has continued, resulting in another round of load shedding until about 9pm on Friday night.

Labour unions have been at loggerheads with management for weeks now over Eskom’s decision not to increase salaries, citing financial difficulties.

Despite about 60% of employees returning to work on Friday, acts of violence and intimidation continue.

Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says the acts of sabotage started again on Friday morning with generating units being deliberately tripped.

“It has now become even more violent because some people have been hurt already. In one incident police were forced to fire rubber bullets. On Friday morning we received reports that there was an instance where someone was brandishing a gun. So clearly, you now have a situation where we are likely to lose some of our people’s lives.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA