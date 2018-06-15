Eskom announces suspension of load shedding

This comes after South Africans experienced a second round of power outages on Friday, which was expected to last until 9pm.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced it has suspended load shedding.

This comes after South Africans experienced a second round of power outages on Friday, which was expected to last until 9pm.

At least 18 people have been arrested in connection with acts of violence and intimidation at the utility's power stations.

Labour unions, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and Solidarity went on strike on Thursday over Eskom’s decision to freeze wage increases.

Eskom insists this is because it doesn't have money - but unions want their demands met and negotiations to continue.

“INTIMIDATION AND SABOTAGE”

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who oversees Eskom in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet, on Thursday urged Eskom and unions to return to wage talks.

Ramaphosa oversaw the appointment of a new board and chief executive at Eskom in an effort to stabilise its finances after it became embroiled in corruption scandals under former president Jacob Zuma.

The NUM and Numsa, have threatened a total shutdown of Eskom’s operations unless it meets their demands for a 15% pay rise.

Eskom, which has obtained a court order declaring the labour protests unlawful, does not plan to offer any increase.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe blamed the power cuts on acts of “intimidation and sabotage” by union members, but NUM and Numsa said their members were respecting the court order and had done nothing illegal.

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, the Numsa spokesperson, said unions were willing to negotiate with Eskom but the power firm’s board had pulled out of a meeting called to resolve the impasse.

Additional reporting by Reuters.