Eersterust Police Station almost petrol bombed, several items stolen
Twelve suspects ambushed the officer who was on duty last night and made off with at least one service pistol, a computer, TV and cellphone.
JOHANNESBURG – The Eersterust Police Station, east of Pretoria, has come under attack.
Twelve suspects ambushed the officer who was on duty last night and made off with at least one service pistol, a computer, a TV and cellphone.
The criminals also tried to petrol bomb the station but failed.
The township has been marred by violence in recent days over service delivery related issues.
The police's Mathapelo Peters says they are investigating whether the attack is linked to the protest.
“A computer set has since been recovered and a plasma television set. The operation will continue, pending the recovery of the rest of the property stolen from the police station and possibly more arrest this morning and the rest of the day.”
At the same time, Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange has applauded officers for the arrests of 12 suspects linked to the attack.
Peters says they hope to recover the stolen service pistol, as soon as possible.
“The provincial commissioner has also said that police will work around the clock to ensure that all other missing items are recovered, particularly the service pistol.”
She’s called on community members to come forward with any information which could lead to more arrests.
The police station has been re-opened to the public while the suspects are expected to appear in court soon.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.