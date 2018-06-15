Eersterust Police Station attack condemned
The attack on the Eersterust Police Station happened as service delivery protests rocked the area this week.
CAPE TOWN – Parliaments police committee has condemned an attack on the Eersterust Police Station.
Twelve people were arrested after they ambushed police officers and made off with goods including a service pistol last night.
The attack comes amid service delivery protests in the Pretoria township.
Parliament’s police committee chairperson Francois Beukman has condemned, “with the strongest possible terms”, the attacks on the Eersterus Police Station by what he described as criminal elements.
Beukman says police must take the necessary steps to arrest the perpetrators.
He says anarchy in the name of community protests cannot be tolerated and that any attack on a law enforcement location is an attack on the constitutional order and should be dealt with accordingly.
Thursday’s incident follows an attack on the Engcobo police station in the Eastern Cape which left several police officers and a community member dead.
The committee has again urged the police management to implement the necessary security measures at high-risk police stations, including perimeter fencing, security gates and CCTV-cameras.
