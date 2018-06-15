Eersterust community warns govt against ignoring their demands
Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa is heading to the township to speak to residents about their service delivery concerns.
JOHANNESBURG - The Eersterust community has warned they’ll ramp up violence in the township if the government ignores their demands for answers on service delivery.
At the centre of the protest is the housing shortage. In some instances, up to 20 people live together in a two-bedroom apartment.
But Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga says he’s visited the area at least four times this year and that it takes time to address the community’s demands.
The chairperson of the Concerned Eersterust Association Desiree Fisher says the last decent homes were built 40 years ago.
Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa is heading to the township to speak to residents about their concerns.
Moiloa says he will sit the community leaders down and hear what their grievances are.
“It’s a bit difficult for us to control the crowds because we need to give them answers and the longer we take, the worst the situation might get.”
Twelve people were arrested earlier on Friday after the local police station came under attack.
A service pistol was stolen and computers and cellphones were also removed.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Brace yourself: Eskom announces round 2 of load shedding
-
Eskom implements Stage 1 load shedding due to 'severe constraints'
-
Eskom warns of more load shedding if protests continue
-
Court declares Eskom strikes unlawful
-
Missing CT girl found alive
-
14 South Africans make it into 2018 Forbes Africa under 30 list
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.