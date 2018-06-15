Eersterust community warns govt against ignoring their demands

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa is heading to the township to speak to residents about their service delivery concerns.

JOHANNESBURG - The Eersterust community has warned they’ll ramp up violence in the township if the government ignores their demands for answers on service delivery.

At the centre of the protest is the housing shortage. In some instances, up to 20 people live together in a two-bedroom apartment.

But Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga says he’s visited the area at least four times this year and that it takes time to address the community’s demands.

The chairperson of the Concerned Eersterust Association Desiree Fisher says the last decent homes were built 40 years ago.

Moiloa says he will sit the community leaders down and hear what their grievances are.

“It’s a bit difficult for us to control the crowds because we need to give them answers and the longer we take, the worst the situation might get.”

Twelve people were arrested earlier on Friday after the local police station came under attack.

A service pistol was stolen and computers and cellphones were also removed.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)