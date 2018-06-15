Eersterus Police Station almost petrol bombed, several items stolen

Twelve suspects ambushed the officer who was on duty last night and made off with at least one service pistol, a computer, TV and cellphone.

JOHANNESBURG – The Eersterus Police Station, east of Pretoria, has come under attack.

The criminals also tried to petrol bomb the station but failed.

The township has been marred by violence in recent days over service delivery related issues.

The police's Mathapelo Peters says they are investigating whether the attack is linked to the protest.

“A computer set has since been recovered and a plasma television set. The operation will continue, pending the recovery of the rest of the property stolen from the police station and possibly more arrest this morning and the rest of the day.”