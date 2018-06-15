Dlamini Zuma: Process underway to determine turnaround strategy in NW
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says a process is underway to determine which local councils require an intervention because that's where many of the problems lie.
CAPE TOWN – Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma says the real work to turn around departments in the North West has only just begun.
As the head of a North West Task Team, she's presented the findings of a preliminary investigation to a parliamentary ad-hoc committee, inquiring into national government's intervention.
The probe has found rampant flouting of tender processes, high levels of unauthorised and irregular expenditure and governance lapses in the departments that have been placed under administration.
The task team has found there had been a breakdown in communication between the office of former premier Supra Mahumapelo and provincial departments and he failed to provide administrative leadership.
“It is very important to attend to the issues of service delivery in the municipality so we don't get situations where those who think they can opt out, opt out of the municipality.”
A memorandum of understanding between the premier's office and national government is set to be signed today.
A single coordinator to manage the intervention, as well as five administrators, are to be appointed by 22 June.
Acting Premier Wendy Nelson and the five MECs whose departments have been placed under administration will be expected to appear when the committee meets again in two weeks' time.
The committee says it also wants to hear from the National Treasury and the Auditor General.
