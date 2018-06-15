High-level panel appointed to assess State Security Agency mandate

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
Go

High-level panel appointed to assess State Security Agency mandate

Panelists include former safety and security minister Sydney Mufamadi.

FILE: ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa attends a leadership forum in Sandton, Johannesburg on 31 May 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa attends a leadership forum in Sandton, Johannesburg on 31 May 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a high-level review panel to assess the State Security Agency's mandate.

Panelists include former safety and security minister Sydney Mufamadi.

The president announced in Parliament in May that a review of the country's intelligence services would be implemented.

His announcement followed a parliamentary question from Congress of the People about whether he would institute a commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption and gross abuse of state resources at the agency and the police.

The president's spokesperson Khusela Diko says the panel will conduct its work in three months.

“Its main objective would be to ensure that we reconstruct what is a responsible and accountable State Security Agency, which works in line with relevant legislation and the Constitution.”

Ramaphosa has also appointed former defence minister Charles Nqakula as his national security adviser.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA