High-level panel appointed to assess State Security Agency mandate

Panelists include former safety and security minister Sydney Mufamadi.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a high-level review panel to assess the State Security Agency's mandate.

The president announced in Parliament in May that a review of the country's intelligence services would be implemented.

His announcement followed a parliamentary question from Congress of the People about whether he would institute a commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption and gross abuse of state resources at the agency and the police.

The president's spokesperson Khusela Diko says the panel will conduct its work in three months.

“Its main objective would be to ensure that we reconstruct what is a responsible and accountable State Security Agency, which works in line with relevant legislation and the Constitution.”

Ramaphosa has also appointed former defence minister Charles Nqakula as his national security adviser.

