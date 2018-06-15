Cape learners take stand against abuse of women & children

This is part of the #MeToo campaign which encourages women to speak out against sexual harassment and assault.

CAPE TOWN - High school learners are taking a stand against the abuse of women and children and have marched from Westerford High School to the Baxter Theatre.

The teenage demonstrators are attending a special performance of the production #JustMen.

Learners from Westerford, Wynberg Boys and Rondebosch Boys High schools participated in the march to the Baxter Theatre.

The multi-lingual docu-drama #JustMen is the theatre’s latest flagship production which calls for men to unite and take a stand against sexual harassment and abuse.

Learners say that as young men, it’s important to stand up against this issue.

One of the learners says, “As future men, we will take a stand and say no because a lot of the time people see the abuse around them and just leave.”

Another learner added his voice: “Women are doing a great job of standing up and making their voices heard. It really needs to become something that men get behind because ultimately it’s a men’s issue.”

“To actually acknowledge that half the world is made up of women and we need to make a change now, and it starts with us,” another learner added.

After the production learners will participate in a dialogue at the theatre.

