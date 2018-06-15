Brace yourself: Eskom announces round 2 of load shedding
Eskom said it had 60% of its employees at work on Friday but could not guarantee power supply during peak hours on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans can expect another round of load shedding on Friday with Eskom announcing further disruptions to power supply.
Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe explains: “There have been a number of units that just broke down. As a result, Eskom was left with no option than to implement stage one of load shedding. In the meantime, management and technicians are trying to evaluate the situation to try and understand what’s happened.”
The Labour Court on Friday issued an order declaring the demonstrations as “unprotected and unlawful,” according to a Reuters report.
The parastatal had to implement stage one load shedding on Thursday night, due to constrained supply. It comes as hundreds of workers downed tools over Eskom’s decision to cut salary increases, citing financial difficulties.
Even though the matter has been referred to the CCMA, there have been several cases of intimidation and destruction of electricity infrastructure, which Eskom says forced it to implement rolling blackouts.
Phasiwe said: “If we had not the intimidation and the type of sabotage we had yesterday, we’re 100% sure that we would not have had load shedding. In terms of our plans, to ensure we meet demand, we have already done as much maintenance as possible and put in place contingency measures.”
Meanwhile, labour union Numsa has warned that it will escalate the strike action if negotiations do not resume.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
