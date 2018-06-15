Bail for former acting crime intelligence boss, 3 others
Pat Mokushane, his wife Zandile and Brigadiers Leonora Phetlhe and Tiyani Hlungwani - who are accused of fraud and corruption - made a brief appearance in court before being granted bail of R5,000 each.
PRETORIA - Former acting head of crime intelligence Pat Mokushane and three others accused have been granted bail in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.
The four were arrested overnight and face charges of fraud and corruption related to a fraudulent expenses claim from the police.
Mokushane is accused of signing off on a fraudulent expense claim for Phetle which was then distributed among the four suspects.
Phetlhe has previously been accused of fraudulently producing Mokushane’s security clearance when he was the acting head of crime intelligence.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
