AA predicts another fuel price hike

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) has warned South Africans to expect yet another petrol price hike in July in view of the current state of the weakened rand.

The association expects an increase of 32 cents a litre for petrol and 30 cents a litre for diesel.

Earlier this month, motorists were rocked with a massive 82c a litre increase in the price of petrol, with diesel having gone up between 85 and 87 cents a litre, depending on the grade.

The association’s Layton Beard says based on data from the Central Energy Fund, motorists may see a new record price of over R16 for a single litre of fuel.

“We're basing this on the fact that almost all the increases due to rand weakness and the petrol would have looked very much worse if international oil prices had not come down over the past week as well.”

