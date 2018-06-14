WC Human Settlements MEC addresses widespread land invasions
Since March, there have been 87 protests for land and housing in various areas, including Gansbaai, Hermanus, Botrivier, Riebeek-Kasteel and several suburbs within the Cape Metropol.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has met with 25 municipalities in two days in a bid to address widespread land invasions.
There are 575,000 families on the Western Cape housing demand database.
Madikizela says his meetings with 25 municipalities over the past two days have revealed municipalities are not always allocating housing in line with the database.
“It became very clear that the manner in which the houses are allocated is not in line with the housing demand database. This presented an opportunity for them to go back so that we can start doing things differently… planning differently.”
He points to the department’s catalytic and provincial priority projects as part of the solution to the demand for housing.
“We’re busy now rolling out our catalytic projects. Eight catalytic projects in this province will be delivering more than 100,000 opportunities. These projects are at various stages of development.”
The projects, which will provide housing opportunities to residents, include developments in Belhar, George and Worcester.
