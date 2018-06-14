WC drought may have impacted film industry, says Cape Film Commission
The Cape Film Commission's Dennis Lillie agrees Cape Town's film industry has seen a sharp decline.
CAPE TOWN - The Cape Film Commission says the Western Cape’s water crisis may have had an impact on the local film industry.
The City of Cape Town wants to make the Mother City a film-friendly destination and the future film hub of Africa.
According to the city, the Cape Town film industry contributed about R3,5 billion to the local economy in 2015 and created more than 10,000 jobs.
Unfortunately, this trend has taken a downturn.
The Cape Film Commission's Dennis Lillie agrees that Cape Town's film industry has seen a sharp decline. He says this downward trend could be partly due to various changes in the international film industry.
But he believes another negative factor may be the worst drought the Western Cape has seen in a century.
“We have a lot of people phoning us from the BBC and the UK who have asked what the drought situation is.
They’ve asked whether there’s water available at hotels and elsewhere. We put their minds at ease and explained the situation to them.”
Lillie says usually at this time of year, they'd be receiving at least half a dozen enquiries per week. However, they’re down to about one or two.
“Unfortunately, Sky News did a couple of pieces on the drought which a few people in the UK picked up on. It was particularly negative and seem to be exaggerating the situation, which I think has had an impact on people’s interest.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
