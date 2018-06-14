Unite Behind to continue pressuring Prasa to improve rail services

Activists met with Prasa officials this week where some of the state-owned entity's most serious problems were explained.

CAPE TOWN - Lobby group Unite Behind says it'll continue putting pressure on the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) to improve its services.

The group has a fractious relationship with the agency. Activists met with Prasa officials this week where some of the state-owned entity's most serious problems were explained.

Metrorail's Richard Walker has declined to comment on the details of that presentation, but he says it was a positive meeting.

Unite Behind's Zelda Holtzman says they also had a chance to raise grievances.

“There’s been a lot of acknowledgement of where the issues and challenges are. But there’s also a commitment to fix that. We welcome that, but we will be keeping them on their toes. We will be keeping up the pressure and holding them to that commitment.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)