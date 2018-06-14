Uber drivers plan to go offline next week in protest

Earlier this week, Uber notified its operators that they'll receive an incentive bonus of R90 provided they complete at least 60 trips in a seven-day cycle.

JOHANNESBURG - Uber-partnered drivers are planning to go offline due to what they say is the service's failure to pay them accordingly.

The drivers say this is unacceptable due to the escalating cost in fuel prices.

Driver representative Dow Benderf says they will go offline starting next week.

“So we’re basically calling on all our riders to go on an offline protest starting on Monday and we are targeting peak-hour driving. In particular in the cities, airport transfers, etc ... all the drivers are required to do is to just go offline and not to work.”

