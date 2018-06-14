Two killed in mosque attack in Malmesbury

The Muslim Judicial Council has confirmed this morning’s incident in which two people were killed.

CAPE TOWN/LENASIA - Two people have been killed and another injured in an attack on a mosque in Malmesbury, in the Western Cape.

#sapsWC Attack at a mosque in Malmesbury leads to 3 deaths. Provincial detectives are currently combing the scene for clues following the stabbing to death of 2 people at a mosque in Malmesbury early this am. Suspect armed with a knife fatally shot by police. IPID at the scene ME pic.twitter.com/ne7ErMYtql — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) June 14, 2018

Provincial detectives are combing a crime scene for clues. Police say they were called out to the local mosque and found two people had been killed. The suspect has also been killed.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says the motive behind the incident is unknown.

"The suspect, believed to be in his thirties and armed with a knife, was still on the scene. He charged at the police who tried to persuade him to hand himself over. However, he ignored the calls and tried to attack police."

It's understood the Independent Police Investigative Directorate will be investigating the suspect's death.

The Muslim Judicial Council says it is shocked following the attack.

The organisation's Mishkah Daries says: “The Muslim Judicial Council is shocked to its core to learn of a brutal attack at the Malmesbury mosque during the early hours of this morning. We can confirm two people were killed.

Imraan Mukaddam spoke to CapeTalk following the incident. He is a relative of one of the worshippers who was killed.

“One of the people spending time in the mosque went berserk and something happened. The deceased’s throat was slit… that’s as much as I can say now.”

LISTEN: Details emerge of Malmesbury mosque attack

This attack comes a month after a separate incident on a mosque in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal. Three unknown men stormed the place of worship, killing one person and injuring two others.

Investigations have been underway since the attack on the Imam Husain Mosque.

