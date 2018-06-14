Two killed in mosque attack in Malmesbury

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
Go

Two killed in mosque attack in Malmesbury

The Muslim Judicial Council has confirmed this morning’s incident in which two people were killed.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
Faizel Patel 6 hours ago

CAPE TOWN/LENASIA - Two people have been killed and another injured in an attack on a mosque in Malmesbury, in the Western Cape.

Provincial detectives are combing a crime scene for clues. Police say they were called out to the local mosque and found two people had been killed. The suspect has also been killed.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says the motive behind the incident is unknown.

"The suspect, believed to be in his thirties and armed with a knife, was still on the scene. He charged at the police who tried to persuade him to hand himself over. However, he ignored the calls and tried to attack police."

It's understood the Independent Police Investigative Directorate will be investigating the suspect's death.

The Muslim Judicial Council says it is shocked following the attack.

The organisation's Mishkah Daries says: “The Muslim Judicial Council is shocked to its core to learn of a brutal attack at the Malmesbury mosque during the early hours of this morning. We can confirm two people were killed.

Imraan Mukaddam spoke to CapeTalk following the incident. He is a relative of one of the worshippers who was killed.

“One of the people spending time in the mosque went berserk and something happened. The deceased’s throat was slit… that’s as much as I can say now.”

LISTEN: Details emerge of Malmesbury mosque attack

This attack comes a month after a separate incident on a mosque in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal. Three unknown men stormed the place of worship, killing one person and injuring two others.

Investigations have been underway since the attack on the Imam Husain Mosque.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA