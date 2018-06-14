Tshwane to seek High Court review of administration’s deals

The Tshwane Municipality says when its council approved the 2011 deal with the Tsoseletso Consortium, it was not informed that the land being alienated would be needed for service delivery purposes.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane Municipality has announced it will take another one of the previous administration’s deals on review in the High Court after uncovering serious irregularities in a massive property deal.

The municipality entered into the so-called “West Capital Development Agreement” in 2011, which initially involved the sale of 129 council-owned properties to a consortium.

Last year, the city successfully challenged the contract to distribute pre-paid electricity meters, which was found to be unlawful.

The Tshwane Municipality says when its council approved the 2011 deal with the Tsoseletso Consortium, it was not informed that the land being alienated would be needed for service delivery purposes.

It’s also since emerged that the deal was changed in 2013, which went far beyond what the council had authorised.

The contracts reveal that instead of a portion of the land in question being handed over to the consortium, the entire piece of land was signed away.

The land includes the city’s wastewater treatment plant, the Heroes’ Acre cemetery, a bus depot and a municipal clinic.

The mayoral committee has approved the review application.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)