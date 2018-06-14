Popular Topics
'Things are falling apart' at Eskom amid strike

Workers have been demanding a 15% wage hike and the matter has now been referred to the CCMA. Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says it’s been a difficult day, especially at power stations.

A letter believed to have been sent to Eskom workers who did not take part in the wage increase strike on Thursday. Picture: @KhuluPhasiwe/Twitter.
A letter believed to have been sent to Eskom workers who did not take part in the wage increase strike on Thursday. Picture: @KhuluPhasiwe/Twitter.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says the situation remains tense and power supply may be under threat with several workers being intimidated on Thursday.

Members from labour unions the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) have gone on strike on Thursday over the parastatal’s decision to cut salary increases for this year, citing financial difficulties.

Workers have been demanding a 15% wage hike and the matter has now been referred to the CCMA.

Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says it’s been a difficult day so far, especially at power stations.

”So far, the centre is still holding but things are falling apart around our systems, from 3am when some of our people who were going to work were stopped before they even got there. And also at the power station levels, the roads were blockaded, which was making things very difficult. We also have intimidation, where at least one person has been hospitalised.”

LISTEN: Workers picketing at Eskom over wage hike

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

