'Things are falling apart' at Eskom amid strike
Workers have been demanding a 15% wage hike and the matter has now been referred to the CCMA. Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says it’s been a difficult day, especially at power stations.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says the situation remains tense and power supply may be under threat with several workers being intimidated on Thursday.
Members from labour unions the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) have gone on strike on Thursday over the parastatal’s decision to cut salary increases for this year, citing financial difficulties.
#PowerUpdate: Intimidation and road blockades are rife at most of Eskom's power stations and regional offices this morning, a move that might compromise Eskom's ability to keep the lights on. Eskom will continue to provide regular updates on various media platforms. pic.twitter.com/4mEdhM3ls9— Khulu Phasiwe (@KhuluPhasiwe) June 14, 2018
Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says it’s been a difficult day so far, especially at power stations.
”So far, the centre is still holding but things are falling apart around our systems, from 3am when some of our people who were going to work were stopped before they even got there. And also at the power station levels, the roads were blockaded, which was making things very difficult. We also have intimidation, where at least one person has been hospitalised.”
LISTEN: Workers picketing at Eskom over wage hike
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
